Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.69.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. 4,531,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

