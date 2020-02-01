Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Cree by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,421 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cree by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,459 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CREE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 1,645,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

