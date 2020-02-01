Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Cree by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,421 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cree by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,459 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CREE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 1,645,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Analyst Recommendations for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit