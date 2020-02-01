Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report sales of $258.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Criteo posted sales of $271.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $939.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $936.32 million to $944.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.88 million, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $979.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.39. 554,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.