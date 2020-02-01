CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYRX. Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,586. The company has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CryoPort by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

