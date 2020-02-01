Crypterium (CRPT) Tops One Day Volume of $88,040.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $88,040.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,646,816 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, DDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

