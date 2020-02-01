Curecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $445.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market cap of $858,951.00 and $445.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00740662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,414,130 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

