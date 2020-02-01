CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $89.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 87,301,064 coins and its circulating supply is 83,301,064 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

