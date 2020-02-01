Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 985.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 223.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 98,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of JCI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.