Cwm LLC Buys 34,570 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2,677.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

