Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2,806.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,049 shares of company stock worth $3,081,371. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

KALU stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.