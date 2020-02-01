Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Man Group plc increased its position in Concho Resources by 24.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Concho Resources by 50.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

