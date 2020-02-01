Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.