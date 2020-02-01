D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $65.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.46.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 805,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,941,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.