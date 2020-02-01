DA Davidson Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $26.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 590,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,685. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.