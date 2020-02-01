DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NWBI opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

