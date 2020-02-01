Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.36. Dana shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2,971,226 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

