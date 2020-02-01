Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.36. Dana shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2,971,226 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.
In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Featured Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.