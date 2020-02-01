Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 371,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

