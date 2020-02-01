Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 962.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Davita by 1,543.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 581,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Davita by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 8,101.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Davita by 270.2% in the third quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $79.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

