Denali Advisors LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Employers worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $203,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

