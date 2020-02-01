Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

