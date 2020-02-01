Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

