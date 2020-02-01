Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

