Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

DNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Shares of DNR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

