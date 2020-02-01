Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.14. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destiny Media Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.