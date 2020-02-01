Deutsche Bank Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,900

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target (up from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wizz Air to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,187 ($55.08). 230,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,053.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Iain Wetherall acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, for a total transaction of £256,875 ($337,904.50). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

