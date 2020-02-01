Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 8,239,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,445. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

