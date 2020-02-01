Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA opened at €13.83 ($16.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

