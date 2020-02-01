Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 1-year low of $150.88 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

