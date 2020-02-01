Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.45 or 0.05879978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

