Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.05895411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

