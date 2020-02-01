Dignity (LON:DTY) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Dignity stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.48). 17,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,863. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.63. Dignity has a 12 month low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 765 ($10.06).

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

