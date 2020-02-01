Dignity (LON:DTY) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Dignity stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.48). 17,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,863. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.63. Dignity has a 12 month low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 765 ($10.06).
About Dignity
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.