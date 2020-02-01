Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $745,269.00 and $428.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003193 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005163 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

