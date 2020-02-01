Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,243. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 676,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

