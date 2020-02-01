Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 891,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,210. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

