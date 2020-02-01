Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.279-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $113.85. 2,545,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,362. Dover has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

