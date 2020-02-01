Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.279-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.
Shares of Dover stock traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $113.85. 2,545,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,362. Dover has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
