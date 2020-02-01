Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Decreased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,314. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

