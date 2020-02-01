Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,781. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.