Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 486,109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 309,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

