Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.83 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

