Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,064 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

