eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Sell Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 18,442,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

