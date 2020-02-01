Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $528.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

