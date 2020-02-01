Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.86. 4,140,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.