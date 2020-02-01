eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EHTH. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 790,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $96,796,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after acquiring an additional 127,807 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.