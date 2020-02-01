Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ESLT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.35. 10,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,892,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

