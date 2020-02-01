Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
ESLT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.35. 10,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,892,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.