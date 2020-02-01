Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of EA stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.92. 6,977,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

