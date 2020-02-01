Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.82 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

