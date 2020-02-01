Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $159.68 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.