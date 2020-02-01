Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $9.14 Million Investment in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.75% of Oyster Point Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

OYST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $31.50 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,638,100.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa purchased 562,500 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 727,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,156.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.