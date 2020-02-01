Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.62% of AlarmCom worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 126,136 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

